BOSTON (WHDH) - The Croft School, which was planning to move into a building to be vacated after Foodie’s Urban Market closes in June, said Friday it will now not move into the space, according to Cristina Lopez, Founding Head of School at Croft South End.

In a statement, Lopez wrote in part, “We have decided not to pursue the 1421 location and want to work in partnership with the community together as neighbors.”

The closure of the popular independent market upset many South End residents, as they said it’s the grocery store easiest for them to access.

Foodie’s Market told 7NEWS Thursday that they decided to end their lease before the Croft School said it was going to move in, and the two parties were not opponents in this situation.

