‘The Departed’ to be shown at Boston-area theater this weekend

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - “The Departed,” an iconic Boston-based mobster film, will return to the big screen this weekend for a special showing.

The 2006 film directed by Martin Scorsese will be shown at the Somerville Theater on Saturday at 7:15 p.m.

In the film, Leonardo DiCaprio plays a South Boston cop who goes undercover to infiltrate the organization of gangland chief Frank Costello, who is played by Jack Nicholson. As DiCaprio gains Nicholson’s trust, a career criminal played by Matt Damon infiltrates the police department and reports on its activities to his syndicate bosses.

The one-night-only screening is part of the theater’s “Jack Attack Retrospective,” which features an array of Nicholson films that will be shown at the theater in early October.

Other films that are slated to be shown include “About Schmidt,” Something’s Gotta Give,” “The Bucket List,” “Easy Rider,” and “How Do You Know?”

