KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Congo’s Ebola outbreak has spread to a sixth province, after a death was recorded in the previously unaffected Bas-Uele province, Africa CDC Director-General Jean Kaseya said Thursday.

Kaseya said the infected person had traveled from Isiro in Haut-Uele province to Buta, the capital of Bas-Uele, where the person died.

The outbreak in eastern Congo, considered the fastest-growing one yet, is on track to surpass the deadliest one in history, which erupted over a decade ago and killed over 11,000 people, the World Health Organization said. It has killed over 2,100 people out of more than 4,500 cases, according to the latest government figures.

(Copyright (c) 2026 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)