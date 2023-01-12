BOSTON (WHDH) – A new monument honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will be unveiled on the Boston Common on Friday.

After traveling nearly 3,000 miles to Boston, The Embrace is being assembled ahead of the ceremony.

A news release issued for the event says, “The Embrace memorializes Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King’s time and powerful presence in Boston. Symbolizing the hug Dr. King shared with Coretta after he won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964, the public art installation situates Boston as a central city in the pursuit of racial equity.”

