MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - One person died and two others, including a firefighter, were airlifted to Boston hospitals after a raging fire tore through a multi-family home in Manchester, New Hampshire on Saturday, officials said.

Firefighters responding to reports of a blaze at a Dutton Street six-unit building around 6:10 p.m. found heavy flames coming from all three floors of the house.

“The fire was instant,” resident William Rodgers recalled. “The fire alarms went off, I made it down the front stairs, I saw the flames, I went back up to get everybody out of the house and I went on the back porches and it was so engulfed in smoke, I couldn’t even find the bottom of the stairs.”

Firefighters used ground ladders to rescue five people from the third floor and one person from the second floor, fire officials said.

Captain Steve DesRuisseaux became engulfed in flames during the rescue mission and when he attempted to bail from a second-floor porch, his self-contained breathing apparatus strap got caught on the ladder, trapping him, fire officials added.

Lt. Scott Brassard climbed the ladder to assist in freeing DesRuisseaux.

Firefighter Joshua Charpentier assessed heavy fire coming from the second floor and made the decision to knock the ladder away from the building to prevent further injury to DesRuisseaux, according to fire officials.

Brassard fell 10 to 15 feet and sprained his ankle but continued to battle the flames before seeking medical treatment.

DesRuisseaux was transported to Elliot Hospital and then taken by UMass Memorial Lifelight to Massachusetts General Hospital for treatment of second- and third-degree burns to about 35 to 40 percent of his body.

A civilian was also transported to a Boston hospital via Medflight.

“The actions of the crews last night went above and beyond the call of duty, and Captain DesRuisseaux’s efforts were nothing short of heroic,” said Manchester Fire Battalion Chief Dave Flurey. “Captain DesRuisseaux’s actions led to the rescue of six people and is a true testament to Steve’s professionalism.”

Tenants say they complained about electrical issues plaguing the building in the past.

“They just kept giving us the cold shoulder, ‘We have other units to take care of,’ and I’m like well why don’t you hire a bigger crew? And now this,” one tenant said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

