BOSTON (WHDH) - Baseball’s number one prospect, 21-year-old Roman Anthony was called up by the Boston Red Sox on Monday.

Anthony arrived in style to America’s oldest major league ballpark.

7NEWS cameras were rolling when he stepped into the dugout and onto the field.

“Just kind of get here as quickly as I could,” said Anthony. “Obviously a little bit of a short notice but its something you don’t know how its supposed to feel, but its shocking and amazing.”

Fans were excited about what’s to come with Anthony now on the roster.

“Super pumped, the future is here,” said one Red Sox fan.

“Man, I’ve been following him since we drafted him,” said another fan.

The hope is that the heavy hitter will become Boston’s next grand slam.

The powerhouse player answered the call to the majors with a strong Sox fanbase behind him already.

“Actually the other day he just hit a 490 foot home run so it’s awesome he’s being called up,” said a fan.

