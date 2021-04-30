‘The gala of all galas’: Westport mom and daughter plan prom for classmates

WESTPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - A major surprise is in store for seniors at Westport High School — the prom is on!

Mom and daughter duo Mindi and Faith Bennivedse got creative to give the seniors a special end to their senior year that will no doubt be a night to remember.

“It’s something that you look forward to from the time you start school. Then all of a sudden it gets ripped away from you,” Faith said.

After a year of social distancing and online learning, Bennivedse decided to create a memorable night for students.

“She basically missed everything. She missed her honor society induction, she missed her junior prom, homecoming, pep rallies, so I had a feeling the school wasn’t going to have a prom,” she said.

With Faith’s help, they are making sure that does not happen.

“We’re having this prom as if it were the gala of all galas,” she said. “They deserve a good prom.”

Bennivedse reached out to local venues and booked a room at a local restaurant. With COID-19 restrictions lifting soon, she expects it to be a packed event.

“With the Massachusetts regulations lifting on May 28th, it’s wonderful because I booked a big enough venue that they can all bring a date,” she said.

Faith says she has dreamed of dress shopping and planning pictures with her friends for years and this plan is making her dreams a reality.

“We’re just pretty excited to have a little normalcy to look for after the longest year of our life,” said Faith.

