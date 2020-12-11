The Greatest Bar in Boston shuts its doors temporarily to stay afloat during pandemic

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Greatest Bar has made the decision to shut its doors temporarily and made the announcement on social media on Friday.

The Boston bar said it will be closed until further notice, citing that the decision is good for its “long-term survival” amid the pandemic.

“We are temporarily closed. Why? Because trying to stay open under the challenges created by tightening COVID-19 restrictions was financially impossible,” Friday’s Facebook post said.

The bar promises to reopen “when the heightened pandemic recedes,” promising to “be ready to celebrate in a BIG way” once it does.

