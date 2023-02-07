FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Bill Belichick and Tom Brady have shed light on their relationship in a podcast interview Monday night following numerous reports of a rift.

During their conversation on Brady’s “Let’s Go!” podcast, the Patriots coach and former NFL quarterback each shared plenty of praise for the other, with Belichick referring to Brady as the “greatest one ever.”

“The greatest player. The greatest career. A great, great person,” Belichick said on the podcast. “It’s such an opportunity and honor for me to coach Tom.”

Brady sounded emotional hearing the praise from his coach of 20 years.

“Appreciate it,” he replied.

Brady said his individual success would not have been possible without his head coach.

“There’s nobody I’d rather be associated with, and I think from my standpoint it’s always such a stupid conversation to say ‘Brady versus Belichick,’ because in my mind that’s not what partnerships are about,” Brady said. “Coach couldn’t play quarterback and I couldn’t coach.

Winning six Super Bowls and nine AFC Championships during their two decades together, Brady and Belichick’s personal and team success led them to both being considered the greatest ever.

Although Belichick was the star of Monday night’s podcast, Brady also hosted several other guests, including his parents, former Patriots and Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski, former Colts and Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning, and the Super Bowl-bound Patrick Mahomes.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)