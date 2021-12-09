BOSTON (WHDH) - People in Roxbury are calling for the city of Boston to step in and help preserve a community peace garden in Egleston Square.

Rosana Rivera has been helping run the Egleston peace garden for years. It has been used to honor residents who lost their lives to violence.

“This peace garden is the heart of Egleston Square,” she said. “That’s the only green space we have in this neighborhood.”

“It was designed by the community and it serves a purpose for the community to come together with various events, parties, speak-outs,” said Jacob Bor who serves on the Egleston Square Neighborhood Association.

Now, the community may be left with just memories. The owner of the space, Clear Channel Advertising, has put it on the market for $1.1 million.

“The million that they are asking for that place, we already spend it with our time,” Rivera said.

The “for sale”ad claims the space is ideal for residential development.

“There are people moving into the neighborhood who are trying to improve the park,” said Jamaica Plain resident Mark Pelletier.

Neighbors have started a petition asking the company to give the space to the city. If that fails, they hope the city will step in and save their space.

“The bottom line is we want to see the peace garden maintained for public use and community benefit and not turned over to a developer,” Bor said.



