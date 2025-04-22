It’s a tradition dating back centuries. Defacing the Papal Ring.

The Fisherman’s Ring is a traditional piece bestowed upon the head of the Catholic Church since 1521, used as an official seal for documents.

Historically, after the pope dies, the ring is destroyed to prevent forgery. Pope Francis wore his to ceremonial events throughout his reign, although for daily use he switched it for a simple silver ring.

True to form, Francis also broke from tradition of kissing the ring.

The Vatican said Francis hoped to reduce the spread of germs by pulling his hand away form worshippers wanting to kiss the ring. Instead, he opted to shake hands or embrace those he met.

In modern times the rings are not completely destroyed, but instead defaced. A deep cross carved into the ring’s surface.

Camerlengo Kevin Joseph Farrell is expected to follow suit ahead of the Papal Conclave by defacing Francis’ ring.

As for its fate afterwards, that remains a mystery for now.

The Fisherman’s Ring is typically hand-made for the incoming pope by a goldsmith. Pope Francis opted for a “recycled” ring, once owned by Pope Paul VI’s secretary.

