WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews were called to a train derailment in Worcester on Sunday after two cars containing ethanol overturned off the side of the tracks and came to rest in a precarious position.

Fire officials said the two tanks that overturned were not leaking and the hazmat response was ordered out of an abundance of caution. Six cars in total derailed.

“It’s like anything else, it could always be really bad stuff, but fortunately there was no leak. Ethanol is very flammable,” said Worcester Deputy Fire Chief Robert Courtney.

Providence and Worcester Railroad worked into Monday to clear the overturned tanks.

There were no reported injuries.

“The sound is what startled everybody. The house shook, and everything,” said Jay Senior, who lives nearby. “Before the first responders showed up, I actually put my drone up, took some videos and pictures of it, and that’s when we realized how bad it really was.”

The cause of the derailment remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)