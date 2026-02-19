BOSTON (WHDH) - The Jimmy Fund hosted a red carpet meet and greet event for young patients and their families before Wednesday’s Disney On Ice performance at TD Garden in Boston.

Parents say it’s a night their children will not soon forget.

“I told her we’re going to Disney On Ice and she was excited,” said Angela Isibor, who attended the event with her daughter. “Last night we got the costumes ready. This morning they kept calling me, ‘when are you coming mommy? We’re going to miss the show!”

Kids got the chance to meet all the iconic characters, including Ana from the movie Frozen and other Disney princesses.

The Disney princess movies played a big role in 6-year-old Eliza’s treatment, serving as a distraction as she battled leukemia, her mother said. She said her daughter finished her cancer treatment in December.

“She’s so strong,” said Lorayne Wadgen, Eliza’s mother. “And these three years, she missed so much, too much. And this is a big moment for her to take a breath and see a princess. This is amazing for her.”

Dana Farber officials said the joy the event brings to the kids is why they put it on every year.

“It’s one of those things where they feel so special, and anytime we see our patients feel special, that’s everything,” said Lisa Scherber, Director of Patient and Family Programs at Dana Farber. “It’s a night of magic for our Jimmy Fund clinic families. It’s getting them out of the clinic, getting them away from cancer treatments, and having them just watch a show on ice.”

Disney On Ice performances will be held at TD Garden until February 22, 2026.

