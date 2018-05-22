ALAMO HEIGHTS, Texas (AP) — For five decades, Barney Smith has rejected offers to purchase his toilet seat artworks. But at 96, the “King of the Commode” is looking for a buyer who will preserve his collection intact.

Since he opened his Toilet Seat Art Museum in 1992, tourists from every state and 83 countries have made their way to his corrugated metal garage in Alamo Heights, Texas.

The retired plumber has 1,350 pieces, from a seat with a chunk of the Berlin Wall to one with a piece of the doomed Shuttle Challenger.

Walking away will be hard.

He says: “This is my life’s history here.”

