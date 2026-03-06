FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The Kraft Group has agreed to help cover security costs for the World Cup games set to be played at Gillette Stadium this summer after the town of Foxboro and the Boston 2026 World Cup Host Committee had been at odds over where the funding would come from.

The Foxboro Select Board met with attorneys from the committee Tuesday night, and told attorneys if they could not come up with a firm payment committment and confirmation that safety equipment would be delivered, the board would not approve the necessary event license.

In a letter to the town of Foxboro Thursday, Gillette Stadium and The Kraft Group said they are, “…committed to financially ensuring the Town’s needs are met for security related costs for the World Cup.”

The Foxboro Select Board previously gave the host committee a March 17 deadline to come up with a plan that addressed its financial concerns.

