(CNN) — After an overall unfavorable year filled with uncertainty, one Florida fire department ended 2020 by responding to an ironic last call: a dumpster fire.

As they were counting down to the New Year, Brevard County firefighters were called to the scene of a fire in the community of Viera.

There, they found an actual dumpster on fire.

No one was hurt and the fire was put out.

“The last fire of the year for … kind of sums up 2020,” the department deadpanned.

