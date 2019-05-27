The Latest: Blues strike first in Stanley Cup opener vs. Bruins

FILE - In this Jan. 17, 2019, file photo, Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara (33) and St. Louis Blues left wing Pat Maroon (7) fight during the first period of an NHL hockey game, in Boston. Game 1 of the Stanley Cup finals between the Bruins and Blues is Monday, May 27. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

BOSTON (AP) — The St. Louis Blues have scored first in the Stanley Cup Final.

Brayden Schenn fired a wrist shot past Boston goaltender Tuuka Rask 7:23 into Game 1 for his third goal of the playoffs and the team’s first in a Cup final since 1970.

Task made an initial save and a second shot went wide, but Schenn wound up with the puck and plenty of room in front to stake in for a blast over Rask’s blocker.

The chess match between Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy and Blues coach Craig Berube started immediately.

After Berube chose to start Game 1 with his fourth line of Alex Steen, Oskar Sundqvist and Ivan Barbashev, Cassidy responded in kind — starting his fourth line of Joakim Nordstrom, Sean Kuraly and Noel Acciari.

Cassidy has already said Boston’s top line of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak will go up against St. Louis’ top line of Jaden Schwartz, Schenn and Vladimir Tarasenko.

