The Latest: Bruins take 3-2 lead on Blues in Game 1

Boston Bruins' Charlie McAvoy, right, celebrates his goal against the St. Louis Blues with Marcus Johansson, left, during the second period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Monday, May 27, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON (AP) — The St. Louis Blues have scored first in the Stanley Cup Final.

Brayden Schenn fired a wrist shot past Boston goaltender Tuuka Rask 7:23 into Game 1 for his third goal of the playoffs and the team’s first in a Cup final since 1970.

Task made an initial save and a second shot went wide, but Schenn wound up with the puck and plenty of room in front to stake in for a blast over Rask’s blocker.

The chess match between Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy and Blues coach Craig Berube started immediately.

After Berube chose to start Game 1 with his fourth line of Alex Steen, Oskar Sundqvist and Ivan Barbashev, Cassidy responded in kind — starting his fourth line of Joakim Nordstrom, Sean Kuraly and Noel Acciari.

Cassidy has already said Boston’s top line of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak will go up against St. Louis’ top line of Jaden Schwartz, Schenn and Vladimir Tarasenko.

