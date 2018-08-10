The Latest: Consolidated CEO praises approving of labor pact

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The Latest on unions’ approval of a contract with Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications CEO Bob Udell says a labor agreement for about 1,200 workers in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont will enable his company to manage costs “as a sustainable, long-term business.”

The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and Communications Workers of America announced approval of the three-year agreements Friday.

A statement by the unions acknowledged concessions “will have a profound effect on many of our lives.” Union officials said the contracts will protect jobs, maintain affordable health care, and provide enhanced retirement benefits. But there’s the possibility of some call center jobs being moved. Early retirement incentives are intended to mitigate that.

Consolidated provides telephone and broadband internet in northern New England.

