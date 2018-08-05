JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The Latest on an earthquake that struck Indonesia’s Lombok island (all times local):

1:20 a.m.

The head of the disaster management agency in Indonesia’s West Nusa Tenggara province, Muhammad Rum, says the death toll from an earthquake that hit the tourist island of Lombok has risen to 39.

The magnitude 7.0 quake centered on northern Lombok struck early Sunday evening and was also felt strongly in neighboring Bali, where it damaged buildings.

Officials initially reported that at least three people had been killed.

It was the second quake to hit Lombok in a week. A magnitude 6.4 quake on July 29 killed 16 people.

9:15 p.m.

An Indonesian official says at least three people have been killed after a strong earthquake struck the popular tourist island of Lombok.

Najmul Akhyar, district chief of North Lombok, told MetroTV that there was an electrical blackout so he was unable to assess the entire situation, but that at least three people had been killed.

Authorities have lifted a tsunami warning that was issued after the quake struck early Sunday evening.

8:55 p.m.

Indonesian authorities have lifted a tsunami warning that was issued after a strong earthquake struck the popular tourist island of Lombok.

Dwikorita Karnawati, head of Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency, told MetroTV that the tsunami warning has ended.

She said the warning was for the lowest level of tsunami, and that small waves just 15 centimeters (6 inches) high were detected in three villages.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake Sunday evening had a magnitude of 7.0 and its epicenter was about 2 kilometers (1 mile) east-southeast of Loloan, with a depth of 10.5 kilometers (6 miles).

7:40 p.m.

A strong earthquake has struck Indonesia’s popular tourist island of Lombok, one week after another quake in the same area killed more than a dozen people.

The National Disaster Mitigation Agency says the latest quake, which struck early Sunday evening, has the potential to trigger a tsunami.

Like Bali, Lombok is known for pristine beaches and mountains. Hotels and other buildings in both locations are not allowed to exceed the height of coconut trees.

