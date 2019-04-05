The most ‘Instagram-able’ pop up exhibit hits Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Happy Place, the newest art pop-up exhibit to hit the Back Bay, has officially opened.

Thousands of rubber ducks line the walls of just one of the 12 rooms in this massive Instagram friendly hangout that draws kids and adults alike, all in search of the perfect photo.

“Happy Place is a pop-up installation experience where each of the different rooms that we have are curated and designed after the emotion of happiness,” Happy Place General Manager Rob Sherrell said.

There is no shortage of backdrops here, from a field of wildflowers to a giant cookie, people are clambering from all over to tell their visual story.

“People love to do proposals here,” Sherrell said. “We have had several happen in Los Angeles and Chicago.”

Boston is just the third city to play host to this internet phenomenon.

In a town full of millennials, management expects to be busy entertaining everyone.

“You get to come into a place designed specifically to let you forget about your problems and enjoy being happy in a space that is meant for it,” Sherrell said.

Bostonians will have a chance to visit the installation at it’s Boylston Street location until June. Ticket prices vary day to day but can be as high as $30.

