‘The most kind-hearted person’: Friends mourn man who drowned in Plymouth lake

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Friends and family are mourning a 23-year-old Taunton man who drowned in a Plymouth lake Friday, remembering him as a kind and caring person.

“He saw the good in everybody,” said friend Josh Cudmore of Jake Peabody.

Peabody was swimming at Ellis Haven Campground when he went underwater, according to the Plymouth Fire Department. He was last seen clinging to a dock, unable to climb up before slipping under, according to witnesses.

First responders eventually found him in 15 feet of water, 100 feet from the shore. Police are investigating the drowning.

Cudmore said he was trying to hold on to good memories of his friend.

“He was genuine … the most kind-hearted person you’d ever want to come in contact with,” Cudmore said.

