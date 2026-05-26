BOSTON (WHDH) - A leader at an organization Robert ‘BK’ Kilduff was involved in is remembering the fallen firefighter.

Jason Burns, executive director of the Last Call Foundation, knew Kilduff personally.

“BK was this magnetic figure, always smiling,” Burns said. “BK took his job very seriously.”

Kilduff lost his life while battling a fast-moving three-alarm blaze at a triple-decker in Dorchester over the weekend.

A third-generation Boston firefighter, he was also a Marine Corps veteran.

The Last Call Foundation works to improve firefighter safety, cancer prevention, training, and mental health support.

Kilduff, an active duty firefighter for 24 years, became an advocate for firefighter safety and a trusted voice throughout the fire service.

“He just addressed any issue,” Burns said . “BK drew you in, made you want to talk to him again.”

Burns said Kilduff understood the emotional and physical toll the job can take and believed firefighters need support long before tragedy strikes.

“We talk about firefighter cancer, mental health, wellness, equipment, we talk about training, we talk about our aparatus,” Burns said. “There are so many things we want to make sure are in place.”

The Last Call Foundation was founded by the mother of Michael Kennedy, one of two Boston firefighters who died battling a Back Bay fire in 2014.

While the city mourns the loss of another firefighter killed in the line of duty, some of Kilduff’s greatest impact may be seen in hte lives he helped protect away from the flames, Burns said:

“He was the one that everyone looked to when things went south, when things went wrong.”

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