‘The Patios’ returning to Boston City Hall with beer, margaritas, puppies, food trucks, grilling

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s favorite outdoor destination for pints, puppies, and putt-putt is returning in May with an array of new reasons to get excited for the summer season in the city.

“The Patios,” presented by Berkshire Bank, will return to City Hall Plaza on Thursday, May 2. It will officially open to the public at 5 p.m.

The space overlooking Faneuil Hall debuted in 2018 and was transformed into a daily destination for locals, tourists, and commuters alike.

The Patios open this season with a slightly extended footprint, making way for the return of fan favorites like the Wachusett Brew Yard, Wag Wednesdays, putt-putt mini-golf, in addition to some new attractions that are sure to get Bostonians pumped.

New this year, on each Sunday, guests will have access to four electric grills on a first-come, first served basis. Visitors are invited to bring along coolers with their own grilling favorites or they can purchase the basics like hot dogs and hamburgers on site from local vendor Bittersweet Homestead.

Wachusett Brewing Company will be returning for a second year as they celebrate their 25th anniversary. They will be pouring eight beers on draught, including their popular Blueberry and Wally New England IPA. Scratch cocktail margaritas, hard ciders, guest brews, hard seltzers, and wines will also be available.

Westminster-based Bittersweet Homestead will operate a large pop-up location at the front entrance of The Patios. Their menu will feature everything from coffee, tea, and their famous fresh squeezed lemonade, to hot dogs, Italian sausages, and other sweet treats. The Boston Public Market will run a local farmer’s market.

There will be a food truck program made available from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for the post-work crowd. The extended schedule includes Maria’s Taqueria, Mediterranean Home Cooking, Trolley Dogs, Roxy’s Grilled Cheese, Clyde’s Cupcakes, and Tacos Don Beto. Many other trucks will be available for lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Every Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., Shultz’s Guest House, a dog rescue based in Dedham, will bring a variety of puppies to meet and play with visitors in hopes to connect them with information on fostering and adoption.

“We’re excited that this year Boston City Hall Plaza will again be transformed into The Patios as we celebrate warm weather in Boston,” Mayor Martin J. Walsh said. “I look forward to the many family-friendly events and activations that will happen on the Plaza this summer, and welcome all to take part in The Patios.”

For more information, including the schedule of events, please visit www.CityHallPlazaBoston.com.

