‘The perfect way to end the year’: Bentley holds graduation at Fenway Park

BOSTON (WHDH) - On Saturday, the stands at Fenway Park were filled with grads instead of fans, as Bentley University was the first school to use the landmark for a socially distant graduation ceremony.

Families bundled up in blankets and kept distant from each other at the ballpark, which will also host Northeastern University’s graduation ceremonies next week. But graduates and their parents said they were happy just to have a ceremony this year.

“We haven’t been on campus all year long so we got to see a lot of friends, familiar faces,” said graduate Allison Gilkie. “It was nice to you hear everyone cheer when they call your name and you know your friends were nearby, so that was really sweet.”

“I know a lot of kids in 2020 didn’t get any graduation and won’t, so we were really lucky and it was nice,” said parent Diane Gilkie.

“I honestly didn’t think we were going to have this. I thought it was going to be a virtual experience,” said graduate Paul Lopez. “But now that I’m in Fenway for the first time, it’s perfect. the perfect way to end the year.”

