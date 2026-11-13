BOSTON (WHDH) - The Peter Frates ALS Foundation and its partner NWN announced Friday the annual NWN Pete Frates Impact Award, which will be given every year to “…an individual or group that best exemplifies Pete Frates’ mission to raise awareness, funding, and scientific research for the fight against ALS (Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis).”

Frates, a former Boston College baseball star, was diagnosed with ALS in 2013. He helped create the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, a worldwide fundaiser that has generated more than $1 billion for ALS research since 2014. The Peter Frates ALS Foundation now raises funds to help patients and families battling the disease, and aims to find a cure with its partners at Mass General Hospital.

“Pete was all about the awareness cause,” said John Frates, Pete’s father. “If we have awareness targeted towards this disease, this God-awful beast, the batting average is zero. There isn’t a human walking the face of the Earth that has survived this devastating illness. So what we’re looking for is someone who can carry on that legacy, who has the ability to create their own awareness.”

“Pete Frates fought with every breath to shed light on this horrific disease with the purpose of finding a cure for ALS,” said Mike Pitt, Executive Director of The Peter Frates ALS Foundation. “After his passing in 2019, others have carried his baton and we want to recognize those who are now leading the fight for a cure. As Pete often said, ‘Be passionate, be genuine, be hardworking, and don’t ever be afraid to be great.’ Our honorees will exemplify that credo.”

The NWN Pete Frates Impact Award will be presented to the inaugural recipient on February 20, 2027 during the Boston College Eagles Men’s Ice Hockey Game at Conte Forum.

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