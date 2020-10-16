BOSTON (WHDH) - The Peter Frates Family Foundation is continuing its mission to help ALS patients by auctioning off memorabilia next week.

The memorabilia, which includes custom jerseys and autographed sports items, was given to Beverly native Pete Frates over the years.

Frates was diagnosed with ALS in 2012.

He and his family helped raise more than $200 million for ALS research through the Ice Bucket Challenge.

Frates passed away in 2019 at the age of 34.

KBK Sports is hosting the auction, which runs from Oct. 20 to 23.

