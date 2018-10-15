The pit stop that left a TWA plane on the side of I-495

BOLTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The TWA Hotel’s 1958 Lockheed Constellation “Connie” L-1649A Starliner airplane is completing her 300-mile journey from Maine to JFK International Airport in New York City — a trip that included a tire change that left the aircraft stranded on the side of I-495 in Bolton.

The hotel released photos Monday of The Connie, will become a one-of-a-kind cocktail lounge and event space at the 512-room hotel, making her epic journey and included a couple shots of the pit stop to change a blown out tire that had many Bay State residents wondering why there was a plane in the breakdown lane.

