The Play Brigade 5K raises awareness for people with disabilities in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - The annual The Play Brigade 5K, an organization re welcomed runners of all abilities at Saturday’s road race in Boston.

Organizers say they want to help raise awareness for inclusion in the community.

Six-year-old Harper Oates of Brookline, known for being bib number one, is the inspiration for the race that does not turn away any athlete based on their disability.

Harper’s mother Dawn says Harper was born paralyzed and the family realized there was a need for a race welcoming everyone.

“We’re a big running family and we started having to leave her on the sidelines, like at the water stations and stuff,” Dawn said. “That just really wasn’t that cool, and there weren’t any races that had a power wheelchair division, so we created one.”

Now, the race is off and running, and in its second year.

When Harper crossed the finish line, she told 7News that the race went well and the rain only bothered her “a little bit.”

All money raised by The Play Brigade goes directly back into its community, according to the organization’s website.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)