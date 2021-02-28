‘The power to create what you want’: Students graduate from RI digital music class

While they had to sit six feet apart and their parents had to attend by Zoom, students were still able to celebrate their graduation from a community music program in Rhode Island.

The Greater Providence YMCA and InMusic Brands hosted the six-week course for 18 students to learn about creating digital music. The program is free to students from urban areas.

“[This] was specifically put in South Providence to give students like this, that usually don’t get the chance to participate in these types of programs, the opportunity to excel,” said Kobi Dennis of YMCA Greater Providence.

“I didn’t know what to expect, I definitely didn’t expect what we did, it was really cool to see actual hardware … cool to have the power to create what you want,” said student Brendon Morales. “The creativity itself is a philosophy that I’m just going to keep with me for a long time. Just the idea of creating.”

