(CNN) — The “world’s largest lotto prize ever offered” — an estimated $1.6 billion jackpot — is now at stake in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, the multi-state game operator said Friday.

The jackpot, which has a lump-sum option of an estimated $782.4 million, “breaks the world record for the Largest National Lottery Jackpot in the Guinness World Records,” the participating California Lottery tweeted.

The Guinness World Records‘ “Greatest jackpot in a national lottery” was set by Powerball in January 2016, when three tickets won a $1.586 billion jackpot.

Saturday’s drawing will take place at 10:59 p.m. ET at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. It will be the 40th Powerball drawing since the jackpot was last won August 3 in Pennsylvania, according to Powerball.

If no one wins, it will “tie the game record for the number of consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner,” the operator said.

“This Powerball game is delivering exactly what our players want,” Powerball Product Group Chair Drew Svitko said in a statement.

“We are witnessing history in the making with this $1.6 billion jackpot! What’s also exciting is that this run has already created millions of winners, including nearly 100 players who have won prizes worth $1 million or more.”

Powerball tickets are $2 per play and are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

(Copyright (c) 2022 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)