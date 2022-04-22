BOSTON (WHDH) - Rachael Rollins was officially sworn in as the US Attorney for Massachusetts.

Friends, family and loved ones came out to celebrate the historic moment at the Moakley Federal Courthouse Friday. Rollins is the first Black woman to serve in the role and has already been in office for three months.

So far, she said she is still figuring out what she wants to do in the position moving forward.

“I am trying to change a system that was created by and for people who do not look like me but often people like me directly in mind,” she said. “I will stop at nothing to protect both the good name of all law-abiding police officers while also protecting the Constitutional rights of the communities that we have the privilege to protect and serve.”

When 7NEWS sat down with Rollins at the beginning of the year, she said her priorities include addressing human trafficking and drug trafficking.

