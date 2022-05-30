BOSTON (WHDH) - All across Massachusetts, people placed their hands on their hearts, raised their flags and sang the National Anthem in honor of the fallen on Memorial Day.

People stopped at the Boston Common Monday to see the 37,000 flags representing Massachusetts service members who gave their lives defending America since the Revolutionary War. This tradition has been in place for over a decade now.

RELATED: Group walks 65 miles from Boston to Bourne to honor fallen service members

“It’s the red white and blue, you know? Not the barbecue,” one woman said. “So you want to take your time and really reflect on the people who served their country.”

At the Puerto Rican Veterans’ Memorial Plaza in the South End, state and local officials spoke to veterans’ families.

“The way you celebrate those folks, those who’ve been lost is being worthy of their sacrifice, it’s by living as honorable a life as you possibly can,” Governor Charlie Baker told those assembled.

The plaza was filled with community members who stood in front of the statue of soldiers engraved with “Libertad no es gratis” — meaning, “freedom is not free.”

“It is an honor to have this space in our city,” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu added. “The first, and currently only, in the country specifically recognizing Puerto Rican veterans.”

Other ceremonies were held at the Somerville Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery where people came to pay their respects.

“You honor and you celebrate those who paid that price by doing all you can to try and leave this country, this community, this city, this Commonwealth better than you found it,” Baker said.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)