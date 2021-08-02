BOSTON (WHDH) - Former Mayor Marty Walsh said he backed Mayor Kim Janey’s decision to fire the police commissioner Walsh appointed earlier this year and then placed on leave after reports of past domestic violence.

Walsh appointed Dennis White as BPD Commissioner in February and then placed him on leave two days later after the Boston Globe reported about a restraining order issued against White after an domestic violence incident 22 years ago. Walsh has claimed he did not know about the retraining order but the previous commissioner, William Gross, filed an affidavit saying Walsh was aware of it.

After Walsh was named U.S. Labor Secretary and Janey took office, she eventually fired White despite his suing to prevent dismissal. Janey has since launched a search for a new commissioner and while in Boston for a paid medical leave event Monday, Walsh said he backed Janey’s decision.

“The one situation that I feel bad about is the Dennis White situation,” Walsh said. “I made it very clear I wanted to resolve that situation before I left. and unfortunately and I wasn’t able to and Kim took action and I watched what she did and the search for a commissioner and that’s the right way to go”



(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)