The Rolling Stones announce Gillette Stadium show

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The Rolling Stones announced Monday that they will play a show at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough this summer.

The classic rock band is slated to perform at the home of the New England Patriots on June 8 as part of their 2019 “No Filter” tour.

Tickets for the show will be available for purchase starting Nov. 30 at 10 a.m.

The band first performed at Gillette when the stadium opened 16 years ago.

Thirteen shows in total have been scheduled at stadiums across the United States.

16 years ago, The Rolling Stones opened Gillette Stadium… and on June 8th 2019, they return to Foxborough. 👄 Tickets go on sale Friday, November 30 at 10am 🎸 pic.twitter.com/29jIJWjxQp — Gillette Stadium (@GilletteStadium) November 19, 2018

