LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - The Salvation Army of Lynn distributed holiday meals to families in need Friday morning in the spirit of Thanksgiving.

Staff and volunteers were able to give out more than 9,000 pounds of food, including 300 turkeys other traditional sides, for a complete holiday meal.

The Salvation Army said approximately 13.8% of Lynn residents are living in poverty, and many rely on organizations like The Salvation Army for their next meal.

“We’re just here meeting that need. According to service done by the Greater Boston Food Bank, 40% of our state is food insecure, and Lynn is one in every five that we’re seeing coming through our doors. We are just here meeting their need, particularly on a day we pause and give thanks as a day of Thanksgiving. This is just an opportunity for families to sit down with a meal, and if they can’t afford it, The Salvation Army is here to help,” said Enmanuel Villegas, Executive Director of The Salvation Army of Lynn.

During the last fiscal year, the Salvation Army Massachusetts Division distributed more than 7.1 million meals across the state.

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