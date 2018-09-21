The Satanic Temple of Salem set to reopen after undergoing extensive renovations

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Satanic Temple of Salem is reopening to the public in time for the Halloween season after undergoing extensive renovations, which include an 8½-foot tall bronze statue of Baphomet, officials said.

The Bridge Street temple is slated to open on Sept. 24.

The temple’s art gallery, which previously hosted the provocative work of Chris Andres and blood paintings of Vincent Castiglia, will now feature the artwork of Rebecca Petrie. Her exhibit, “Moon Magic,” will run until Dec. 21.

Petrie’s art explores the sinister veneer of the illumination of the night and colors seen beyond black, according to the temple.

The Satanic Temple’s Veteran’s memorial monument will also be on display. It was created by Adam Volpe of Pretty Hate Machining and is said to be the first satanic sculpture in American history ever to be approved for display on public property.

A full list of public events at the temple this fall can be found here.

