BOSTON (WHDH) - The Savannah Bananas are returning to Fenway Park for two sold-out games against the Firefighters this weekend and ahead of the big show they gave several deserving superfans the ultimate VIP experience, courtesy of Dunkin’.

Three pediatric patients and their families who are receiving care at Boston Childrens’ Hospital, Mass. General and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute’s Jimmy Fund Clinic enjoyed an exclusive meet-and-greet with select players from the Savannah Bananas, including a locker room tour, on-field access and activities, and tickets to Saturday night’s game.

The activities were thanks to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, the charitable foundation supported by Dunkin’, whose mission is to bring joy to kids battling hunger or illness.

The Savannah Bananas have earned worldwide fame with their one-of-a-kind brand of “Banana Ball” – known for their choreographed dances, epic scoring celebrations, flaming bats, and an array of other antics, the team has sold out every game at their home field, Savannah, GA’s Historic Grayson Stadium (a.k.a. Bananaland), since their 2016 inaugural season.

Since 2006, the Joy in Childhood Foundation has granted more than $60 million to hundreds of national and local charities nationwide. For more information, please visit www.bringjoy.com.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)