BOSTON (WHDH) - One of Boston’s most prominent landmarks and a fixture in the city’s skyline will soon be slightly repositioned to ensure its visibility for years to come, according to city officials.

The CITGO sign’s 10-foot letters and bright red triangle have stood out since the 1940’s, making it a symbol of Boston.

The sign is now — literally — moving up in the world.

“The project will include construction of a new trust structure built into the existing anchor platform, which is built into the core and roof of 660 Beacon Street,” said Karl Schmidt, Vice President of Supply and Marketing at CITGO.

“Today we get to say that for future generations, this sign will be present and visible,” said Boston City Councilor Sharon Durkan.

Engineers are lifting the sign 30 feet higher and moving it 120 feet behind its original location, while simultaneously restoring it.

“You can imagine taking something apart, cleaning it, refurbishing it and putting it back together, it’s almost like a puzzle,” said Patrick Lucey, General Manager of Suffolk Construction. “And the one thing that’s new today versus the time that they put this sign up, all of those components we’re going to do are in a 3D virtual model.”

Contractors said the work should be getting underway any day now.

