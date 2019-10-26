‘The soul of our city’: Iconic bar Doyle’s pours its final pints

BOSTON (WHDH) - After more than a century serving drinks to politicians, celebrities and regular Bostonians, Doyle’s in Jamaica Plain poured its last pint Saturday as regulars came out for one more round.

“It’s going to be very missed in the neighborhood,” said Eddie Proctor. “We have so many neighborhood bars that are amazing, this is one of them. And this is one of the saddest days of Boston’s history.”

The Irish pub had been a Boston staple since 1882, but last month the bar’s owner said he needed to sell because of the sky-high real estate market.

Regulars came out Saturday night to hoist a glass and toast what Proctor called “the soul of our city.” Janet Doyle, whose family opened the bar, had tears in her eyes as she visited one final time.

“I just can’t thank everybody enough for patronizing this place,” Doyle said.

Proctor said the bar’s welcoming atmosphere created a community that lasted through the years.

“You know what’s awesome about Doyle’s? It’s a meeting place, it’s a community place, it’s a place no matter who you are or what your background is, you can come here and be comfortable,” Proctor said. “It’s always been that way, it’s always had an Irish welcome mat to everyone in the city.”

