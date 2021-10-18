BOSTON (WHDH) - “Dancing On My Own” has been the Red Sox celebratory song throughout their playoff run and 7NEWS got some insight as to how the team selected the tune.

After beating the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS, the team packed into the clubhouse where the champagne was flowing and the music blaring. The team was at it again, dancing and singing in one of the boxes at Gillette Stadium as they cheered on the Patriots.

Even former slugger David Ortiz has been getting into the groove while on the TV set.

So what drew the Sox to this particular song? “Dancing On My Own” was written 11-years-ago by Swedish popstar Robyn but it is Dutch DJ Tiësto’s remix that has captured the team’s heart.

Backup catcher Kevin Plawecki plays it over and over again in the clubhouse and on Sunday, he and second baseman Chrisitan Arroyo jammed to their theme song during a break down in Foxboro.

Plawecki was reportedly introduced to the song last season and played it during the pandemic for his roommates, including for former baseman Mitch Moreland who said he hated it.

The song caught fire with the team when Plawecki hit a home run after using it as his walk-up song during a scrimmage.

In a statement to the New York Times, he said, “The beat of it, the flow of it – puts you in a good mood. But, he acknowledged the lyrics don’t make sense for baseball.”

Plawecki also originated the laundry cart home run ride the Sox are now famous for.

If everything goes well for the Sox, they could be popping champagne bottles and singing that song again in the Fenway clubhouse on Wedesnday night.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)