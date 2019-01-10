NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Needham native and gold medal gymnast Aly Raisman experienced a painful first in her life.

She announced on Instagram that she broke her elbow after falling down the stairs.

“I survived two Olympic Games and 19 years of gymnastics without ever breaking a bone…the stairs got me… I fell and broke my elbow,” she wrote.

Raisman competed in the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, where both teams won gold.

