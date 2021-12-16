BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police from several communities have launched investigations into a recent string of smash-and-grab robberies that targeted several businesses in New Hampshire and Massachusetts, officials said.

Stores in Burlington, Medford, Everett, and Nashua and Manchester, New Hampshire, have all reported missing items, according to police.

Surveillance video showed several suspects looting Gold ‘N’ Oldies Oldies Jewelry & Antqs on Revere Beach Parkway in Everett overnight.

“Been here 36 years and never had an incident like this before,” said owner Conrad Casarjian.

The suspects allegedly smashed the store’s front door and several display cases, littering the ground with shards of glass.

Officers responding to a burglary alarm at Gold and Pawn on South Willow Street in Manchester around 4 a.m. Thursday found the front door smashed, as well as shattered glass cabinets inside, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Police noted that surveillance video showed eight people enter the store and take various items, including laptops and jewelry. They were said to be in the pawn shop for about three minutes.

Just one hour earlier, Nashua police responded to a burglary alarm at Shnayder Jewelry and Pawn Shop on Daniel Webster Highway.

These robberies come after two other smash-and-grab incidents at Roland’s Jewelry on High Street in Medford and Touch of Midas Jewelers in Burlington over the weekend, according to police.

Surveillance video captured at eight masked suspects looting Touch of Midas Jewelers after hammering their way into the display cases on Sunday, Dec. 12.

“They were in and out quick, they were wielding hammers, all [had masks],” said Burlington Police Lt. Det. Michael McDade.

McDade says multiple agencies are now scrambling to put a stop to the string of smash-and-grabs before someone gets hurt.

“I’m concerned that we have a lot on our plate here and I’d hate to see a violent confrontation. The stakes are pretty high,” he said.

All of the stores that were robbed remain open for business, officials said.

