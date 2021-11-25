HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - Barnstable police launched an investigation after two homes on The Kennedy Compound in Hyannisport were vandalized earlier this week.

Officers responding to a report of vandalism at two residences on Marchand Avenue around 9 a.m. Wednesday found multiple shattered windows.

Police also received a call saying two vehicle had been vandalized on Squaw Island. It its unclear if the vehicles belong to members of the Kennedy family.

“Nobody likes to be attacked like that. The threat is real for us,” said Chris Kennedy. “But the police have done a really good job investigating and we’re pretty confident that whoever did that will come to justice.”

Due to the fact that many homes in Hyannisport are seasonal, Barnstable police say they are working with Hyannisport Security to determine if any other homes or vehicles were vandalized.

Chris Kennedy’s home, which is located approximately one mile away from the compound, also had several broken windows following the act of vandalism.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

No additional information was immediately available.

