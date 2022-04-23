BOSTON (WHDH) - After visiting Poland and Belgium, Sen. Ed Markey said the U.S. needs to send more aid for Ukrainian refugees to support European countries taking them in — and needs to take in more refugees itself.

Markey said Polish leaders told him the country’s population is now 12 or 13 percent Ukrainian, after taking in between 2 million and 3 million refugees.

“This is an amazing response by the polish people to ensure that the Ukrainians who have fled will be able to know that they are going to be taken care of,” Markey said.

And he called on U.S. officials to welcome refugees as well.

“The United States must step up and do more to offer refuge to the Ukranians,” Markey said. “We must go further and raise the refugee cap even higher. ‘Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free’ has always guided how we treat all of those fleeing war and persecution.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)