‘The urgent work before us’: City leaders, activists reflect on year since George Floyd’s death

BOSTON (WHDH) - The murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis Police officer set off demonstrations and calls for social justice in cities across the country including here in Massachusetts.

Now, activists are taking stalk of what has and has not changed in the year that has followed.

“I’m not certain I’ve seen the meter move,” said former President and CEO of the Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Darnell Williams.

He said he is grateful to the protesters who raised their voices but that police reform has not progressed as far as it should have on the national or local levels.

“Here in Boston, I think the reform that we were looking for and the legislation on Beacon Hill is all in the right direction but, hasn’t translated down to the street level,” he said. “The answer to me is the jury is out but is leaning more towards no than yes.”

Others are more optimistic about what has been accomplished.

“I think change is tough for everyone,” said Boston Detective Jeffrey Lopes who serves as President of the Massachusetts Association of Minority Law Enforcement Officers.

The MAMLEO president said that for the first time his organization was involved in the police reform discussions on Beacon Hill and he believes that is making a difference.

“I think in every industry you work in, change is going to bring some push back. I think what we have to look at here is that this good change, this is change that we need to be productive,” said Lopes. “With MAMLEO, having a seat at the table, we bring different perspective. We bring the minority officers perspective.”

Boston’s Acting Mayor Kim Janey paused to remember Floyd with a moment of silence during a press conference on Tuesday. She went on to say that there is still more work to be done.

“The conditions that led to George Floyd’s death are still present. That is the urgent work before us,” she said. “We honor his life and his legacy with an urgent agenda for racial equity and justice.”

The city and other organizations will be holding an event to honor Floyd and others who have been lost.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)