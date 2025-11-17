WEBSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Webster police responded Monday to a third-party video that has been circulating on social media showing the arrest of a teenager Saturday night. Police said the video does not capture the whole encounter, nor give proper context, and subsequently released body camera video from one of their officers involved in the situation.

In a statement, police wrote, “We are aware of a third-party video circulating on social media showing the arrest of a male. During the arrest, you can see officers wrestling and punching the male, trying to take him into custody. I will admit, the video does not look pretty. However, anytime officers have to use force, it never does. It’s also important to realize that this is just a brief snippet of the incident, and the viewer has no idea the circumstances that led up to this interaction, what the officers’ perception of the situation was, and why they responded the way they did.”

On Saturday at approximately 5:39 p.m., the South Worcester County Communication Center said it received a call for three juveniles, dressed in black, taking what appeared to be rifles out of a backpack in the area of Park Street and Myrtle Avenue. Police said patrol units did not find the teenagers there.

A short time later, police received reports that three juveniles fired shots out of a car window, and they were involved in an altercation on Wall Street.

Officers arrived a short time later. Police said as they were responding, they were advised that the altercation was possibly turning physical. It was also reported that there was a possible firearm involved.

Body camera video released by Sergeant Mroczek captured one suspect trying to hold another back. One of them appeared to be agitated, and police said he was, “showing a tendency to be assaultive.” They said that suspect then ignored officers’ commands to get on the ground, and shouted profanities at them.

Police said due to the suspect’s refusal to comply with orders, they were forced to try and take him to the ground.

In a statement, police said, “Officer Johnson tries unsuccessfully to escort him to the ground, but he gets back up. The male grabs onto Officer Johnson, and you can see his hands in the area of his firearm as they struggle; Sergeant Larochelle then tackles him to the ground. He is still grabbing at officers’ duty belts and their equipment, which can turn into a potentially lethal encounter.”

Police said another suspect was yelling, “‘Do not shoot him’, which would lead officers to believe that there may be a firearm present on the scene.”

The suspect then ends up on the ground. Video captured one officer punching him, and he is still on his side and not restrained. The officer also kneed the suspect in his chest, which police said also did not stop the suspect from resisting and fighting with officers.

Police said they used a taser, but it had no effect. Officers said they were telling him to lie on his stomach and put his hands behind his back.

The suspect eventually complied, and police said they took him and another suspect into custody. Both were eventually released to their parents.

Police said two BB guns were located in a case about 50 feet away from where the pair was arrested. They were also connected to the shooting out a car window on Myrtle Avenue.

One officer sustained a broken hand. Another sustained minor injuries.

