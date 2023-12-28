LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two teenagers were killed following a late-night shooting in Lynn on Wednesday, according to authorities.

The Essex County District Attorney’s Office said the two victims were found by police when officers were called to Camden Street around 10:20 p.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls for shots fired.

Arriving officers found two males suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the DA’s office, both of whom were taken to North Shore Medical Center.

In an update Thursday morning, authorities said the first victim, a 16-year-old, was pronounced dead in the emergency room while a second victim, a 19-year-old male, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Wednesday night’s shooting was the second such incident in Lynn in just over 24, after another shooting in the area of State Street left three victims suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on Tuesday.

In the same update, the DA’s office stated those victims had been taken to Massachusetts General Hospital and were currently in stable condition.

“The Lynn Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police have committed significant resources to these investigations and will continue to do so until the offenders are held accountable,” Lynn Police Chief Christopher Reddy said. “Based on our investigation to this point, we believe that these are targeted attacks, and we ask for the public’s help. If you have any information, please contact investigators at 781-477-3190.”

“Effects of gun violence are devastating especially when young people are involved and losing their lives,” Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker said in a statement. “Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to my office, the Lynn Police, and Lynn officials are committed to exhausting every possible resource in an effort to interrupt this pattern of senseless violence.”

In a statement sent to 7NEWS, Lynn Mayor Jared Nicholson said that as the community mourns the loss of the two teenagers killed, the city will respond with an increased police presence as needed while investigations into both shootings continue.

“We offer condolences to the families of the two victims in last night’s shooting and we will offer support to the school communities grieving these losses,” Nicholson said. “We appreciate our law enforcement team for all their intensive efforts over the last two days. This violence is devastating, infuriating, and utterly unacceptable. We will respond with increased police presence as needed and renewed urgency and clarity in our efforts for peace, justice, and a safer community.”

Authorities have not yet released any details on possible suspects or if any arrests in either cases have been made.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)