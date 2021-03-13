‘The virus that is hate’: Rally decrying increase in hate crimes against Asians held on Boston Common

BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds gathered in Boston over the weekend to rally against the uptick in violence and hate crimes perpetrated against Asians amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Over the last year, reported hate crimes and attacks on the Asian American community have significantly risen across the country. The spike in hostility coincides with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are not a virus, we did not bring this virus, correct that information and do not let anyone stop us from combating racism in this country,” demonstrator Linda Champion said.

College students and community members gathered to speak on the Boston Common Saturday where friends and allies of the Asian American community spoke out against the violence.

“Brother is not defined by Asian community or Black community, brotherhood, sisterhood is defined by our humanity,” Justin Singletary said,

“You don’t have to be Asian to care about Asian issues you just have to be human, this is not an issue of minority vs minority, this is an issue about humans, about people against hate, the virus that is hate,” said Janet Hernandez.

President Biden condemned the attacks in a televised prime-time address earlier in the week.

“So many of them, our fellow American, they are on the frontlines of the pandemic trying to save lives,” Biden said. “And still, still they are forced to live in fear.”

Saturday’s rally ended with a united march through the streets of Boston. The message clear — stop the virus which is hate.

“It is important that we speak up the truth and that we talk about how important our Asian American brothers and sisters are to our country, to our state and our city,” State Rep. Aaron Michlewitz said.

“It’s ok for us to love each other, it’s ok for us to deal with people who may not understand what racism feels like, we have to show them, teach them, educate them,” said Champion.

Proceeds gathered at the rally will be put toward charities benefiting the Asian American communtiy.

