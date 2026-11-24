BOSTON (WHDH) - Anyone passing through Boston’s Logan Airport this week will hear a new voice through the speakers – the announcements by the winner of The Voice of Logan competition debuted to travelers Tuesday.

Chris Donisi was voted the winner of the 2026 Voice of Logan contest to become the new voice of Boston Logan International Airport. The HVAC pipefitter from Arlington was one of 6,000 people who auditioned to be the next airport announcer. That list was narrowed down to eight finalists, and he received the most votes.

“Hey travelers, it’s Chris, your new Voice of Logan, and I’m so proud to be the local voice to welcome you to Boston. Whether you’re heading out, heading home, or just passing through, we’re wicked glad you’re here,” Donisi says in one of the announcements.

Chris and his mother Helen Donisi were at the airport Tuesday, and said they were thrilled to get to hear the new announcements.

“That’s so much fun, that is unreal that I’m hearing myself at this airport. It’s so cool,” Chris remarked.

“It’s so amazing,” Helen agreed. “I wanted his voice out since he was a teenager, please get this voice on the radio! But this came along and I’m just so happy.”

Chris said his mother encouraged him to audition after hearing about the contest.

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